BBC Sport - Women's 6 Nations 2017: England v France: Watch the winning moment as England beat France
Watch England women's winning try against France
- From the section English Rugby
Amy Wilson-Hardy scores England's final try in their 26-13 win over France in the women's Six Nations.
READ MORE: Women's Six Nations - Italy 8-20 Wales
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired