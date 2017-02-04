BBC Sport - Women's 6 Nations 2017: England v France: Watch the winning moment as England beat France

Watch England women's winning try against France

Amy Wilson-Hardy scores England's final try in their 26-13 win over France in the women's Six Nations.

READ MORE: Women's Six Nations - Italy 8-20 Wales

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch England women's winning try against France

Video

Scrappy England beat France for record 15th win in a row

Video

Klopp 'angry' after shock loss to Hull

Video

Scotland edge Ireland in Murrayfield thriller

Video

Chelsea deserve to be top - Conte

Video

The History Boys: 15 in a row for England

Video

Chelsea opener was '100% foul' - Wenger

Video

Five best shots as Inglot and Murray win doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Silva praises 'fantastic' result

Video

Spurs should have scored more goals - Pochettino

Video

Watch Jones' best plays for the Falcons

Video

Allardyce 'in shock' after Palace thrashing

Video

Britain's Ormerod finishes second in Austria

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired