BBC Sport - Six Nations: Skipper Rory Best admits Ireland were sloppy
Skipper Best admits Ireland were sloppy
Ireland skipper Rory Best says they were made to pay for a poor start against Scotland at Murrayfield.
The Irish conceded three tries in the first half hour, although they did battle back to take the lead in the second half.
Scotland, however, ran out 27-22 winners to make it a disappointing start to the Championship for Joe Schmidt's men.
