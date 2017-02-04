BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017 highlights: England 19-16 France
Scrappy England beat France for record 15th win in a row
- From the section Rugby Union
England leave it late before coming from behind to start their Six Nations defence with a narrow 19-16 win over France at Twickenham.
Read the match report here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired