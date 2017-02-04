Six Nations 2017: Ireland left to regret slow start and missed chances

Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray and Paddy Jackson look dejected after Ireland's Murrayfield defeat

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt bemoaned his side's slow start to the game and missed try-scoring chances as they lost to Scotland in the Six Nations opener.

Ireland trailed 21-8 at the interval but fought back to lead by one point, before going down 27-22 at Murrayfield.

"We were well off our game early on and the Scottish attack really took advantage of that," lamented Schmidt.

"We fought back and had some gilt-edged chances. It's incredibly disappointing that we let it slip in the end."

"It's particularly tough to take. We arrived at the stadium 10 or 15 minutes late and we were late for most things in the first half," the Ireland coach continued.

"I thought we clawed our way back well in the second half and shut down some of their attack but missed some good opportunities ourselves.

"Rob (Kearney) just put a foot in touch and Jamie (Heaslip) almost got to the line."

Schmidt conceded that Monday's video review of the game would be "a tough watch" given the first-half defensive lapses which helped the Scots gain a foothold in the game.

"We were very naive and passive in the early stages, which was something we had worked pretty hard to avoid.

"We missed our timing a bit but we haven't played in a long time and there were a few changes in there too since our last game.

"You try to work out things as best you can in training but it's different when you play in a match arena, with that pressure that comes with it. We were getting very slow ball in the first half and that does make it difficult.

Ireland picked up a losing bonus point for finishing within seven points of their opponents under the new rules introduced for this year's Six Nations Championship and Schmidt remains upbeat about his side's prospects with four games remaining.

"We're not out of the competition. We did get a point out of the game but given that we scored three tries, we are maybe disappointed that we were only one try away from getting another (for scoring four tries).

"At the moment our priority is to get recovered and work towards a much better performance next time."