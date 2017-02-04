Eddie Jones pays tribute to his whole squad for getting over the line against France, as his replacements changed the game in England's favour at Twickenham.

Match winner Ben Te'o was delighted to repay his coach after coming off the bench to score the crucial try, but skipper Dylan Hartley warned that England will need to improve against Wales next week.

For James Haskell, it was a huge moment just to be back in an England shirt, as he put his injury woes behind him to make his Twickenham return.

WATCH MORE: Scrappy England beat France for record 15th win in a row