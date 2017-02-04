BBC Sport - Victory over France secures a record breaking 15th straight victory for England
The History Boys: 15 in a row for England
- From the section Rugby Union
England surpassed the national record set by Sir Clive Woodward's 2003 World Cup winners as they recorded their 15th win in a row by beating France.
The run began in Stuart Lancaster's final game in charge, a 60-3 win over Uruguay, before Eddie Jones took over and led the side to a Grand Slam, a whitewash victory in Australia, an unbeaten run in the autumn internationals and now victory over France in the 2017 Six Nations.
