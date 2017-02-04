Wales must 'run from anywhere and bring their A game', coach Jenkins warns

Neil Jenkins was the first player to score 1000 points in international rugby

RBS Six Nations Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 18:00 GMT on Sunday; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Wales have to be ready to run from anywhere against Italy in their Six Nations opener in Rome, says record points scorer Neil Jenkins.

Introducing bonus points is aimed to be an incentive for teams to attack.

Wales, who have not lost to Italy since 2007, will resort to a territorial game if needed, added the kicking coach.

"We've got to bring our A-game and be ready to play from anywhere and be ready to play territory game as well," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"It's going to be a tough game there's no doubt of that, Italy are looking forward to playing us."

The Azzurri have beaten Wales twice in Rome - in 2003 and 2007 - but have conceded more than 60 points in their last two meetings with Wales in this tournament.

But Jenkins - the only Welshman to score more than 1,000 points in Test rugby - agreed with Italy captain Sergio Parisse's assessment that on both occasions Wales did not get on top until the last 20 minutes.

"It's going to be very tough," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Five great Wales tries against Italy

"It's never any different coming here. You look at the scores the last two years have been blown out a little bit but the games have been tough from the word go.

"As Sergio says, the scores from our last two years are right in terms of we got away in the last 20 minutes against them and scored quite a few tries in both games."

But Wales will be prepared to be pragmatic if the match situation dictates - especially with rain forecast for Sunday afternoon.

"You've got to earn your right to put the points on the scoreboard and sometimes that's three, six, nine, 12, and not seven, 14, 21," he added.

"But Test matches are all about winning, it's as simple as that, and if the bonus point comes into play well so be it and it will be a fantastic tournament."

Jenkins also reported that the Wales squad had a clean bill of health, with no injury concerns the day before the game.