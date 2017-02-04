BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Hogg's second try extends Scotland's lead
Hogg's second try extends Scotland's lead
- From the section Rugby Union
Scotland's Stuart Hogg scores his second try of the match to extend Scotland's early lead against Ireland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield.
Follow the live action here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired