Ireland coach Joe Schmidt bemoans some missed second-half try-scoring opportunities as his side lose 27-22 to Scotland in their opening Six Nations game at Murrayfield.

The visitors trailed 21-8 at the interval but clawed their way back to lead by a point, before two late Greig Laidlaw penalties secured victory for Vern Cotter's Scots.

Ireland travel to face Italy in their second match of the competition in Rome next Saturday.