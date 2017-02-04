Wales Sevens beat Olympic champions Fiji to reach Sydney Sevens Series quarters

From the section

Ethan Davies (left) scored the winning try in the dying seconds of Wales Sevens' 14-12 win against France

Wales Sevens reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 Sydney Sevens Series as they pulled off a shock to beat Olympic champions Fiji.

Gareth Williams' side started the day with a narrow 14-12 win against France after Ethan Davies scored late on.

Morgan Williams scored a hat-trick as Wales pulled off a surprise 28-15 win against back-to-back series winners and Olympic gold medallists Fiji.

In their final game, Wales drew 7-7 with Samoa to finish top of Pool B.

The day marks a turnaround for Wales, after the disappointment in Wellington a week earlier, where they were beaten by Canada and made just the Challenge Trophy semi-final.