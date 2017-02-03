Six Nations 2017: Rory Best says Conor Murray will thrive in Murrayfield cauldron

Rory Best says the Ireland forwards can help take the pressure off Conor Murray

RBS Six Nations 2017 - Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 14:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Ireland captain Rory Best says Conor Murray will thrive in Saturday's Six Nations opener despite Scotland's plan to target the Irish scrum-half.

Scotland skipper Greig Laidlaw says his side will employ the tactic of singling out Murray used by Glasgow in the recent European game against Munster.

However, Best believes such an approach will only spur on Murray.

"Conor wants to make sure the pressure that will be on tomorrow, that he rises to it and it spurs him on," said Best.

"He just wants to perform on the day and rise to the occasion.

"What Scotland will or won't do, that's what they've been discussing in their team hotel for the last two weeks.

"All we can do is make sure that as a pack of forwards, we create a platform for him."

Best added that Murray, as a world-class British & Irish Lions number nine, is used to dealing with the kind of pressure which he will face at Murrayfield.

"The pressure on the nine, the pressure on the box-kick, it's something that a quality player like Conor expects. He expects them to pressure him around that area."

Paddy Jackson starts at fly-half for Ireland because of Johnny Sexton's absence

Best has full confidence in fly-half Jackson

Ireland start this year's Six Nations without injured playmaker Johnny Sexton but skipper Best has backed his Ulster team-mate Paddy Jackson to control the Edinburgh contest.

Lions star Sexton is also a doubt for Ireland's second game against Italy next weekend so Jackson occupies the number 10 jersey after starting in Ireland's last game - the win over Australia in late November.

"With Paddy and Johnny (Sexton) we have two really, really good out-halves.

"It's Jacko's chance now to have a go at it.

"He's played the majority of the Tests in the last 12 months. So he's ready to perform."