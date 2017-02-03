Six Nations 2017: England winger Jonny May says he's 'getting quicker'

Jonny May (right) thanked England coach Eddie Jones for his support during his long injury lay off

Six Nations 2017 - England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 4 February Coverage: Radio and live text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

England winger Jonny May believes he is faster than ever after recovering from a career-threatening knee injury.

May, 26, who starts on the left wing as England host France in their Six Nations opener on Saturday (16:50 GMT), was out for nine months after tearing cruciate ligaments in December 2015.

"I think I'm getting quicker," the Gloucester player told BBC Sport.

"It's something I work on every week, and I'm finding new ways of getting better and physically improving."

May's rehab from what he acknowledges was a potentially career-threatening injury included a spell in Texas at the performance centre run by sprinter and multiple Olympic champion Michael Johnson.

He said: "As soon as I was running again at four months I knew I wanted to go to Texas.

"It's where all the NFL players and all the top track athletes go to get faster and more agile and get better acceleration. It definitely helped me improve.

"At this level it's about the small percentages, and they had some different equipment, some good coaches, a new environment.

"I did everything I could, whether it was standing on one leg brushing my teeth or making sure I hopped up the stairs on one leg. Simple things that I still do now, and it's paid off."

May returned to the England side in the autumn, scoring two tries in three matches to cement his place in one of the most competitive positions in the team.

And he is grateful to coach Eddie Jones, who regularly sent text messages of encouragement during his long injury hiatus, despite the pair never having met.

"He made a point of keeping in touch with me throughout, and that was brilliant for me," May said.

"It gave me motivation to think, 'Blimey, if I can get my knee right, I might have a chance of getting back in there.'

"He didn't need to [send messages]. It really lifted my spirits at a tough time."