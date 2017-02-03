BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Ireland's Conor Murray recalls 'best sporting moment of my life'
Murray recalls 'best sporting moment of my life'
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland scrum half Conor Murray reflects on the momentous win over New Zealand in Chicago.
You can watch Scotland v Ireland live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app from 14:00 GMT on Saturday February 4.
You can listen to England v France on BBC radio 5 live from 16:50 GMT on Saturday February 4 and highlights from the game on BBC two from 18:00 GMT on Sunday February 5.
