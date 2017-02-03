BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Coach Eddie Jones wants England to improve in tournament

Jones wants England Six Nations improvement

Despite completing the Grand Slam in the 2016 Six Nations England head coach Eddie Jones wants his side to improve and play well in every game.

You can listen to England v France on BBC radio 5 live from 16:50 GMT on Saturday February 4 and highlights from the game on BBC two from 18:00 GMT on Sunday February 5.

You can watch Scotland v Ireland live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app from 14:00 GMT on Saturday February 4.

Top videos

Video

Jones wants England Six Nations improvement

Video

Richie McCaw's advice for Six Nations' captains

Video

Hughes and Pulis on Berahino ban

Video

'We deserved to win every game we've drawn'

Video

England's stellar 2016 Grand Slam

Video

Players too precious over criticism - Coleman

Video

Spurs looking for strong league finish - Eriksen

Video

Arsenal defeat 'always' in Conte's mind

Video

Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off

Video

I tried to sign Kante twice - Wenger

Video

Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired