BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Coach Eddie Jones wants England to improve in tournament
Jones wants England Six Nations improvement
Rugby Union
Despite completing the Grand Slam in the 2016 Six Nations England head coach Eddie Jones wants his side to improve and play well in every game.
You can listen to England v France on BBC radio 5 live from 16:50 GMT on Saturday February 4 and highlights from the game on BBC two from 18:00 GMT on Sunday February 5.
You can watch Scotland v Ireland live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app from 14:00 GMT on Saturday February 4.
