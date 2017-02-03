Six Nations 2017: Eddie Jones says England v France will be 'war' at Twickenham

Eddie Jones took charge of England in November 2015

Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, text commentary and post-game video highlights online

England head coach Eddie Jones has warned France to expect another "war" when they visit Twickenham in their Six Nations opener on Saturday.

It is the 103rd meeting between the sides, with England sealing the Grand Slam with a win in Paris last March.

Elliot Daly starts on the wing for the hosts, while Maro Itoje will start a Test for the first time on the flank.

"It's always a historic game, certainly there is history between France and England," explained Jones.

The Australian said defence coach Paul Gustard is "into his history" and has made Jones aware of the conflicts between England and France dating back to 1213.

"There's been 20 wars between England and France," he added. "That's a lot of rivalry there. There is another one happening on Saturday."

However, Jones does not believe the rivalry will affect his players' professionalism.

"I coach them to be emotionally right for the game," he said. "If we need that 'let's get stuck into the French' type situation' I'll leave it to the assistant coaches to do it.

"I don't think we need that. If we need that then there's something wrong. I don't believe teams are motivated by that."

The former Australia and Japan boss has enjoyed 13 straight victories since taking charge of England, but is wary of complacency against a French side looking to improve on a fifth-placed finish in last year's tournament.

"It's always going to be there," he said. "It's not something you can get rid of, like a fungus.

"We are going to face a side that's desperate for success. They are under pressure to play with French flair.

"It's really important that we're in the game right from the start and that's in the head. We have to front up, do the business."

England: Mike Brown; Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley (captain), Dan Cole; Joe Launchbury; Courtney Lawes; Maro Itoje, Tom Wood, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Jamie George, Matt Mullan, Kyle Sinckler, Teimana Harrison, James Haskell, Danny Care, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell.

France: Scott Spedding, Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Uini Atonio, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Yoann Maestri, Damien Chouly, Kevin Gourdon, Louis Picamoles.

Reserves: Clement Maynadier, Rabah Slimani, Xavier Chiocci, Arthur Iturria, Loann Goujon, Maxime Machenaud, Jean Marc Doussain, Yoann Huget.