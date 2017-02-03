2017 Six Nations: Italy v Wales (Sunday)

Alun Wyn Jones has taken over as Wales captain from Sam Warburton

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made five changes to the side that defeated South Africa in November.

Edoardo Gori comes in at scrum-half and there are four changes in the pack, including a debut for Maxime M'Banda.

There are also five changes to the Wales team, three enforced by injury, with coach Rob Howley opting for experience.

Forwards Nicky Smith, Sam Warburton, Jake Ball and Samson Lee all return, with fit-again Rhys Webb at scrum-half.

Italy: 15-Edoardo Padovani; 14-Giulio Bisegni, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Luke McLean 11-Giovanbattista Venditti; 10-Carlo Canna, 9-Edoardo Gori; 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Ornel Gega, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-George Biagi, 6-Abraham Steyn, 7-Maxime Mata M'Banda, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain)

Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Sami Panico, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Joshua Furno, 20-Francesco Minto, 21-Giorgio Bronzini, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Michele Campagnaro

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny; 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Scott Williams, 11-Liam Williams; 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain); 6-Sam Warburton, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-James King, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Davies, 23-Jamie Roberts

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alastair Eykyn: "Wales are traditionally slow starters, but Italy will afford them no wiggle room.

"Captain Alun-Wyn Jones has tasted defeat in Rome, and knows embarrassment lurks just around the corner. Rob Howley has selected the tried and trusted, and now the likes of Sam Warburton, Dan Biggar and George North have to repay his faith.

"If they manage to throw off the shackles and expand their style, it will be a bonus.

"In his first Championship game in charge, Conor O'Shea will have Italy firing on all cylinders.

"They beat the Springboks in November, they have warriors in Sergio Parisse and Lorenzo Cittadini, and an unpredictable magician in Carlo Canna at fly-half."

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea: "We need to concentrate on our performance, be the best Italy possible. Most importantly, [we need to] grant 400 minutes of great performance right to the end of each one of the five matches.

"I look at the bench and think that we really have a good team. Men like Ghiraldini, Furno, Campagnaro, Furno and Minto will be able to have a great impact with their experience."

Wales interim head coach Rob Howley: "We are against a very competitive Italian side away from home in the Six Nations. We have gone with a lot of experience.

"I was just thinking back to when we have started tournaments well and achieved momentum. That's our goal - to go over there and start this tournament well.

"The side that's been selected has about a 70% winning ratio in the Six Nations. They know what winning looks and smells like in the Six Nations, and that's the challenge on Sunday."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales have won 10 successive Tests against Italy, topping 60 points in each of the last two outings.

Both Italian victories against Wales came in Rome: 23-20 in March 2007 and 30-22 in February 2003.

Italy

Italy have lost seven consecutive Six Nations matches since a 22-19 win at Murrayfield in Feb 2015.

However, they have won three of their last five Test matches under coach Conor O'Shea.

Wales

Wales have won eight of their 15 fixtures under Rob Howley, including seven of the last nine.

They have only lost one of their last nine Six Nations matches (W7, D1).

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: JP Doyle (England)

Touch judges: Johnny Lacey (Ireland) & Craig Maxwell-Keys (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)