2017 Six Nations: England v France (Saturday)

England captain Dylan Hartley will look to help his side protect their superb recent record against France.

RBS Six Nations Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 18:00 GMT on Sunday; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Elliot Daly has been named on the left wing in one of four England changes to the starting XV that defeated Australia in December.

Maro Itoje, who missed the autumn internationals with a broken hand, replaces injured flanker Chris Robshaw.

There are also recalls for Joe Marler and Joe Launchbury.

France's exciting scrum-half Baptiste Serin makes his Six Nations debut and Scott Spedding returns at full-back.

Gael Fickou plays at centre in the absence of the injured Wesley Fofana.

England: 15-Mike Brown; 14-Jonny May, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly; 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Maro Itoje, 7-Tom Wood, 8-Nathan Hughes

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kyle Sinckler 19-Teimana Harrison, 20-James Haskell, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jack Nowell

France: 15-Scott Spedding; 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Virimi Vakatawa; 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Baptiste Serin; 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Damien Chouly, 7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles

Replacements: 16-Clement Maynadier, 17-Rabah Slimani, 18-Xavier Chiocci, 19-Arthur Iturria, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Jean Marc Doussain, 23-Yoann Huget

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Eddie Butler: "Life without the Vunipolas starts against France, which will be interesting because brothers Billy and Mako didn't half do some carrying when England's momentum faltered in recent times.

"Not that it happened too often in 2016. And Nathan Hughes and Joe Marler are hardly likely to turn down the job of restoring forward motion.

"England's bedrock of well-drilled mastery of the basics, together with the new sense of release through the hands of George Ford and Owen Farrell, should be more than enough to see off the French in the final quarter.

"France are looking for a similar combination of the forthright and the imaginative, but still look conditioned [Louis Picamoles aside] for their domestic demands - for a bruising 10-month season, that is, rather than a spring-heeled gallop over the next seven weeks."

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

England head coach Eddie Jones: "There's been 20 wars between England and France. That's a lot of rivalry there. There is another one happening on Saturday.

"We are going to face a side that's desperate for success. They are under pressure to play with French flair.

"Their coach has been talking about that, they want to play like that, and that puts a certain pressure on them.

"It's really important that we're in the game right from the start. We have to front up, do the business."

France head coach Guy Noves on emerging scrum-half Baptiste Serin: "Baptiste had a very good tour in Argentina and some good appearances off the bench in November, therefore it seemed judicious to us to see him in a tough match.

"We're convinced we can count on him in the future but we want to try him out in a difficult situation."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

England have won eight of their past 10 Six Nations matches against France, including five in a row at Twickenham.

France last won a Six Nations game at Twickenham in 2005, when Dimitri Yachvili kicked all of their points in an 18-17 victory.

England

An England win would establish an outright national record of 15 consecutive victories. They have equalled the 14-match winning run first set between 2002 and 2003.

England have won 11 successive Six Nations games at Twickenham since losing to Wales in 2012. A 12th straight win would equal their best ever home run in the Championship, set between 1911-1921.

France

Les Blues could lose four consecutive away fixtures in the tournament for the first time since 1972-73.

France have finished in the bottom half of the table in each of the past five years.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Touch judges: Glen Jackson (New Zealand) & Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

TMO: Peter Fitzgibbon (Ireland)

