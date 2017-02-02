BBC Sport - Ireland ready for tough Six Nations opener against Scotland
Ireland ready for tough Scotland opener
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland stage their last training session before travelling to Edinburgh to play Scotland in Saturday's opening match of the 2017 Six Nations.
Ulster's Paddy Jackson will play at fly-half as first-choice number 10 Johnny Sexton is out injured.
Head coach Joe Schmidt said Sexton was frustrated at missing out because of a calf problem, revealing the Leinster star had played just 82 minutes of Ireland's last eight Test matches.
BBC Sport's Cian Murtagh reports from Carton House, Co. Kildare.
