Ireland stage their last training session before travelling to Edinburgh to play Scotland in Saturday's opening match of the 2017 Six Nations.

Ulster's Paddy Jackson will play at fly-half as first-choice number 10 Johnny Sexton is out injured.

Head coach Joe Schmidt said Sexton was frustrated at missing out because of a calf problem, revealing the Leinster star had played just 82 minutes of Ireland's last eight Test matches.

BBC Sport's Cian Murtagh reports from Carton House, Co. Kildare.