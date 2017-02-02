BBC Sport - Ireland ready for tough Six Nations opener against Scotland

Ireland ready for tough Scotland opener

Ireland stage their last training session before travelling to Edinburgh to play Scotland in Saturday's opening match of the 2017 Six Nations.

Ulster's Paddy Jackson will play at fly-half as first-choice number 10 Johnny Sexton is out injured.

Head coach Joe Schmidt said Sexton was frustrated at missing out because of a calf problem, revealing the Leinster star had played just 82 minutes of Ireland's last eight Test matches.

BBC Sport's Cian Murtagh reports from Carton House, Co. Kildare.

Top videos

Video

Ireland ready for tough Scotland opener

Video

England's stellar 2016 Grand Slam

Video

Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off

Video

Leader Kittel punched by rival cyclist

Video

Klopp: I was worse when I was younger

Video

Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview

Video

Amazing plays from the BBL

Audio

Week 1 Preview

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Quad Series: England 37-61 New Zealand

Video

Archive: Lampard's 'goal' against Germany

Video

Reaching 100 goals was emotional - Crouch

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired