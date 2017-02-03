BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Stuart Hogg feels Scotland have plenty of reasons for optimism
Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off
Ahead of Scotland's opening match against Ireland at Murrayfield, Stuart Hogg tells BBC Sport he hopes to carry Glasgow Warriors' European form into the 2017 Six Nations.
READ MORE: Josh Strauss in for Scotland to play Ireland
Watch live coverage of Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 4 February, 14:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
