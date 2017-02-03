BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Stuart Hogg feels Scotland have plenty of reasons for optimism

Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off

Ahead of Scotland's opening match against Ireland at Murrayfield, Stuart Hogg tells BBC Sport he hopes to carry Glasgow Warriors' European form into the 2017 Six Nations.

READ MORE: Josh Strauss in for Scotland to play Ireland

Watch live coverage of Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 4 February, 14:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off

Video

England's stellar 2016 Grand Slam

Video

Leader Kittel punched by rival cyclist

Video

Klopp: I was worse when I was younger

Video

Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview

Video

Amazing plays from the BBL

Audio

Week 1 Preview

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Quad Series: England 37-61 New Zealand

Video

Ireland ready for tough Scotland opener

Video

Archive: Lampard's 'goal' against Germany

Video

Reaching 100 goals was emotional - Crouch

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired