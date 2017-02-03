2016 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland (Saturday)

Scotland's Greig Laidlaw will try and end his side's poor Six Nations record against Ireland, who will be captained by Rory Best

[RBS Six Nations] Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 14:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Josh Strauss, Glasgow team-mate Fraser Brown and Stormers centre Huw Jones start for Scotland on Saturday.

Strauss plays at number eight, while Jones replaces Mark Bennett, who drops to the bench along with John Barclay.

Sean O'Brien starts for Ireland and Iain Henderson is preferred to Donnacha Ryan, who is still struggling with a knee injury.

Paddy Jackson is at 10, with Ian Keatley, Tommy Bowe and Josh van der Flier among the replacements.

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg; 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tommy Seymour; 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (capt); 1-Allan Dell, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Josh Strauss

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-John Barclay, 21-Ali Price, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Mark Bennett

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney; 14-Keith Earls, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Garry Ringrose, 11-Simon Zebo; 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray; 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best (captain), 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Iain Henderson, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander, 7-Sean O'Brien, 8-Jamie Heaslip

Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Cian Healy, 18-John Ryan, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Josh van der Flier, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Ian Keatley, 23-Tommy Bowe.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Andrew Cotter: "Two sides packed with talent but to see where the game may be won and lost, you should perhaps look at the weather forecast.

"If, as predicted, there is a strong wind and some rain at Murrayfield, then it plays in to Ireland's hands. Scotland are now a fast, ball-handling side which may prove a tricky game to execute in the conditions.

"Ireland are also a very controlled side - their beating of the All Blacks in Chicago last year was a masterclass of disciplined aggression.

"There has been so much talk of Scotland's revival, and the talk is justified, but no side would want Ireland to be first opponents. The winner of this one will certainly believe they can win the title."

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter: "Ireland have just beaten the All Blacks, they've beaten Australia and South Africa. These are not one-off results. Consistently they're a good team, so we get the chance to measure ourselves against them.

"I can feel a nervousness within the group. They know it's a big game. They're ready to roll their sleeves up and have a go.

"I think being a little bit nervous means you're sharper and more on edge. You need that. You need to be wary of the opposition. Especially against these guys."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt: "Johnny Sexton [who misses Saturday's game] is an outside chance [to be fit] for Italy. There's no one more frustrated than Johnny himself. He was incredibly motivated for this championship.

"But at the same time Paddy Jackson has done really well [as fly-half]. Paddy played all three Tests against South Africa [in the summer], he played against Australia and came off the bench for Johnny against the All Blacks, so it's not like he hasn't had good experience."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Scotland have only three wins in 17 meetings against Ireland since the tournament was expanded to the Six Nations in 2000.

Ireland's only defeat in their last seven visits to Murrayfield in the Six Nations was a 12-8 reverse in 2013.

Scotland

Scotland have managed just one opening-day victory in the Six Nations.

They have won four of their last five matches, losing only to Australia.

Ireland

Ireland have lost six of their last nine away matches in the Six Nations, including both fixtures last season, against England and France.

They have lost just three of their 17 opening weekend games in the Six Nations, the last against Wales in 2012.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Touch judges: Jaco Peyper (South Africa) and Nick Briant (New Zealand)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)

