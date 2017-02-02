Pro12: Edinburgh v Munster (Fri)

Hardie is back for Edinburgh after over two months out

Pro12: Edinburgh v Munster Date: Friday, 3 February Venue: Myreside Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland

Edinburgh have John Hardie back to face Munster in Friday's Pro12 meeting at Myreside while new signing Derrick Appiah makes the bench.

Hardie starts at blindside flanker following corrective surgery on an ankle injury sustained during Scotland's autumn series.

Munster include debutant Calvin Nash on the right wing while prop Peter McCabe makes his first start.

Tyler Bleyendaal captains the side while Neil Cochrane skippers the hosts.

Both sides are without players away on Six Nations duty, with Scotland hosting Ireland on Saturday.

For Edinburgh, Chris Dean moves from inside to outside centre to accommodate Phil Burleigh's return while Jason Tovey and Sean Kennedy replace Duncan Weir and Nathan Fowles in the half-back positions, with fly-half Weir on the bench for Scotland against the Irish.

In the pack, Jack Cosgrove, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie earn starts, along with Hardie.

Italian prop Appiah has joined Edinburgh from Worcester Warriors on a short-term deal.

For Munster, Jaco Taute moves from to full-back with Francis Saili and Dan Goggin forming a new centre partnership and Ronan O'Mahony retaining his place on the opposite wing to Nash.

Duncan Williams replaces Ireland's Conor Murray at scrum-half while Jean Kleyn is the only player in the pack who faced Racing 92 last month.

Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer join McCabe in the front row, Rhys Marshall comes into the second row with Kleyn while Dave O'Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O'Donoghue form a new back row.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Hoyland, Dean, Burleigh, Brown, Tovey, Kennedy; Cosgrove, Cochrane (capt), McCallum, McKenzie, Toolis, Bradbury, Hardie, Du Preez.

Replacements: McInally, Appiah, Beavon, Carmichael, Mata, Hidalgo-Clyne, Allen, Scholes.

Munster: Taute, Nash, Saili, Goggin, O'Mahony, Bleyendaal (capt), Williams; McCabe, Marshall, Archer, Kleyn, Foley, O'Callaghan, Oliver, O'Donoghue.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Kilcoyne, Scott, O'Shea, Holland, O'Donnell, Lloyd, Scannell.