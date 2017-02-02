BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2017: Home nations captains look ahead
'Absolutely buzzing' - captains on Women's Six Nations
- From the section Rugby Union
The four captains of Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales look ahead to the 2017 Women's Six Nations, with Scotland's Lisa Martin saying she's "absolutely buzzing" for the tournament.
