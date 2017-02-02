BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2017: Home nations captains look ahead

'Absolutely buzzing' - captains on Women's Six Nations

The four captains of Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales look ahead to the 2017 Women's Six Nations, with Scotland's Lisa Martin saying she's "absolutely buzzing" for the tournament.

Follow the Women's Six Nations across the BBC.

Top videos

Video

'Absolutely buzzing' - captains on Women's Six Nations

Video

Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview

Video

Klopp: I was worse when I was younger

Video

Archive: Lampard's 'goal' against Germany

Video

BBL Plays of the week

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Reaching 100 goals was emotional - Crouch

Video

2016 Six Nations tries of the tournament

Video

Young strike-force excites Guardiola

Video

Watch Brady's best plays for the Patriots

Video

Meet the England netball team

Video

It's been a long journey since cancer - Yuvraj

Video

Why Liverpool's title challenge has faltered - Pat Nevin analysis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired