Women's Six Nations: Rowland Phillips makes changes for Italy opener

Wales coach Rowland Phillips and captain Carys Phillips, his daughter

Women's Six Nations: Italy v Wales Date: Saturday, 4 February Venue: Stadio Comunale Pacifico Carotti, Iesi Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live video on the BBC Sport website, red button and BBC Sport app plus score updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru online and app

Coach Rowland Phillips has made five personnel and a positional switch for Wales Women's Six Nations opener against Italy.

Elen Evans come in on the wing with Kerin Lake and Robyn Wilkins in at centre.

Keira Bevan starts at scrum-half with lock Rebecca Rowe returning.

Sioned Harries and Shona Powell-Hughes swap back-row roles with the former at blind-side and the latter at number eight.

Great Britain Sevens 2016 Rio player Jasmin Joyce is omitted, having come off the bench in Wales' 12 January warm-up win over Spain.

Phillips had earlier left out Wales' only professional player Sian Williams from the tournament squad.

Since beating Spain Wales Women have also beaten Ireland in another pre-tournament encounter.

The match squad for face Italy is made up of players from Scarlets, Ospreys and Newport Gwent Dragons with no Cardiff Blues representation.

Phillips, who succeeded Rhys Edwards in August, 2016, said: "Our progress to this point has been excellent.

"There are going to be big challenges ahead, and Italy is as big as any for us, but we'll grow as a squad for that."

Wales finished fourth in the 2016 tournament that was won by France.

Wales Women: Dyddgu Hywel (Scarlets); Elen Evans (Scarlets), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Adi Taviner (Ospreys); Elinor Snowsill (Newport Gwent Dragons), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Phillips (Ospreys, capt), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Rebecca Rowe (Dragons), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Sioned Harries (Scarlets), Rachel Taylor (Scarlets), Shona Powell-Hughes (Ospreys).

Replacements: Lowri Harries (Scarlets), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Gwenllian Pyrs (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Sian Moore (Dragons), Gemma Rowland (Dragons), Jessica Kavanagh-Williams (Scarlets).