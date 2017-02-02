Six Nations 2017: Dan Biggar will be Wales 10 v Italy - James Hook

Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in Cardiff in November 2008

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Date: Sunday, 5 February Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

James Hook expects former rival and team-mate Dan Biggar to start at fly-half when Wales boss Rob Howley names his team for Sunday's Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome.

Howley is set to announce his matchday squad at 11:00 GMT.

Ex-Wales captains Jonathan Davies and Gwyn Jones want Howley to name Biggar's fellow Osprey Sam Davies at 10.

But Ospreys-bound Gloucester player Hook said: "To start out in Italy, you'll see Dan Biggar at 10, no doubt."

Hook, 31, won the last of his 81 Wales caps during the 2015 World Cup quarter-final defeat by South Africa at Twickenham.

Seven years earlier at the same venue, he was Warren Gatland's first fly-half pick as Wales coach for a stunning 26-19 comeback win against England.

Howley has taken charge of Wales while Gatland prepares to lead the British and Irish Lions this summer.

That was also the case in 2013, when Howley guided Wales to the title as Gatland prepared for the Lions' 2-1 Test series win over Australia.

Hook said: "Dan played against Argentina and South Africa [in November 2016] and got those vital wins, which was severely needed."

But he added he expected Davis, 23, to push 27-year-old Biggar "an awful lot over the next couple of years".

Wales in the 2017 Six Nations Sunday, 5 February, 14:00 GMT, Stadio Olimpico: Italy v Wales Saturday, 11 February, 16:50 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v England Saturday, 25 February, 14:25 GMT, Murrayfield: Scotland v Wales Friday, 10 March, 20:05 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v Ireland Saturday, 18 March, 14:45 GMT, Stade d France: France v Wales

Hook expects Biggar and Davies' Ospreys half-back partner Rhys Webb to return after recovering from an ankle injury.

Wales must also plug the gap left by Bath lock Luke Charteris' hand injury, while his club-mate Taulupe Faletau is a major doubt.

Hook said: "Webb, I think, will come in after his injury, but I don't think there'll be any left-field selections.

"I think it pretty much picks itself, really, apart from Luke Charteris being out, which will be a big loss and Toby looks like he won't recover either."

Scarlets' Jake Ball is the leading contender to play alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones at lock while Ross Moriarty is expected to continue at number eight if Faletau's absence is confirmed.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea announced his line-up on Wednesday, making five changes from the team that beat South Africa in November.

There has also been debate over who should start at full-back - Liam Williams or Leigh Halfpenny - while former captain Sam Warburton may be at blind-side flanker with Justin Tipuric staying in the seven jersey.