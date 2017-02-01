Mitch Eadie and Jamal Ford-Robinson to leave Bristol

Mitch Eadie joined Bristol ahead of the 2011-12 season

Mitch Eadie and Jamal Ford-Robinson will leave Premiership strugglers Bristol at the end of the season, despite being offered new contracts.

Eadie, 24, has made 126 first-team appearances since 2010, while 23-year-old Ford-Robinson has played 36 times.

Head coach Mark Tainton said: "Both players would have played a significant role in developing what we are building at Bristol Rugby.

"We're very disappointed to see them depart at the end of the season."

Eadie added: "This was one of the most difficult decisions me and my family have had to make.

"I've come through the academy system and Bristol is the club that gave me my chance in the game."

Ford-Robinson, who came through the Leicester academy, has made seven Premiership appearances so far this season.

"It's been a hugely enjoyable two years at Bristol and the support from the rugby community in the city has been fantastic," hesaid.

"The supporters have been magnificent towards me and I appreciate how welcome they have made me feel here."