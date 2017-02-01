BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: The story of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam, five years on

The story of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam

It is five years since Wales last won a Grand Slam, so BBC Wales Sport tells the story of their 2012 Six Nations campaign before the 2017 tournament begins on Saturday.

Wales face Italy in Rome in their first game of the competition on Sunday. You can watch it live on S4C, while there is live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and on the BBC Wales Sport website.

This video is UK only.

Top videos

Video

The story of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam

Video

Julio Arca scores 40-yard non-league stunner

Video

Why Liverpool's title challenge has faltered - Pat Nevin analysis

Video

Klopp urges Reds to 'stay cool' and keep nerve

Video

Conte 'proud' of Chelsea performance

Video

Arsenal 'not mentally ready' for game - Wenger

Video

Five reasons Watford loves Graham Taylor

  • From the section News
Video

Allardyce praises 'best' Eagles performance

Video

Behind the scenes at the Six Nations launch

Video

£65k to £89m - British transfer record

Video

Coe knew more than he let on - MP Collins

Video

The best ever transfer deadline day?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Our Instructors driving our powerboats

Powerboat Taster Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired