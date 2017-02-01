BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: The story of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam, five years on
The story of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam
- From the section Welsh Rugby
It is five years since Wales last won a Grand Slam, so BBC Wales Sport tells the story of their 2012 Six Nations campaign before the 2017 tournament begins on Saturday.
Wales face Italy in Rome in their first game of the competition on Sunday. You can watch it live on S4C, while there is live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and on the BBC Wales Sport website.
