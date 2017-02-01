Maxime Mermoz: Toulon & France centre seals Leicester move

Maxime Mermoz signed for Toulon from Perpignan in 2012

Leicester have completed the signing of France centre Maxime Mermoz from Toulon until the end of the season.

Tigers were awaiting official clearance from the French Rugby Federation and the 30-year-old, who has won 35 Test caps, is now able to cover for injured duo Manu Tuilagi and Matt Toomua.

Head coach Aaron Mauger said: "We are missing two big players in midfield.

"We're very happy to be able to bring in a player of Maxime's style, quality and experience."