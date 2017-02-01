Women's Six Nations 2017: Amber Reed returns to England XV

Amber Reed's uncle Andy Reed was a British Lions and Scotland lock

Women's Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 4 February Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra plus highlights on BBC TV.

Bristol centre Amber Reed returns to England Women's first XV for their opening Six Nations 2017 encounter against France.

Reed 25, who made her debut against the French in 2012, had missed the Old Mutual Wealth Series through injury.

Darlington Mowden Park second row Tamara Taylor will make her 99th international appearance.

Centre Amy Wilson Hardy returns to 15s, having represented Team GB in the Olympic sevens at the Rio Olympics.

England head coach Simon Middleton said: "With 994 international caps between them, this is a strong England squad with a wealth of experience.

"Preparation has been good, having had 10 days training as a group already. We feel ready to take on France, a side we know well. The Six Nations is an exciting and competitive tournament and we look forward to getting the campaign under way in front of a home crowd at Twickenham."

Women's Six Nations: England team to face France

15 Danielle Waterman (Bristol), 14 Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), 13 Emily Scarratt (Lichfield), 12 Amber Reed (Bristol), 11 Amy Wilson Hardy (Bristol), 10 Katy Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), 9 Natasha Hunt (Lichfield)

1 Rochelle Clark (Worcester Valkyries), 2 Amy Cokayne (Lichfield), 3 Laura Keates (Worcester Valkyries), 4 Tamara Taylor (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), 5 Harriet Millar-Mills (Lichfield), 6 Izzy Noel-Smith (Bristol), 7 Marlie Packer (Bristol), 8 Sarah Hunter (Bristol)