Women's Six Nations: Scotland give Rachel Malcolm first start & recall Jade Konkel

Rachel Malcolm made her Scotland debut in the World Cup qualifier against Spain

Women's Six Nations - Scotland v Ireland Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off: 18:35 GMT Coverage: Report on BBC Sport Scotland website.

Scotland Women give a first start to hooker Rachel Malcolm and welcome back Jade Konkel for their Six Nations opener against Ireland on Friday.

Malcolm earned two caps as a replacement during Scotland's World Cup play-off defeat by Spain in November.

Jonkel, Scotland's first full-time female player, returns at number eight after missing the Spain double-header.

Prop Lindsey Smith and flanker Karen Dunbar also return as the Scots seek a first Six Nations victory since 2010.

They have not won a game in the competition for the past six years.

"Our target is to improve every game we play," head coach Shade Munro said. "We're looking to have a marked improvement on last year. Our aim is to, if all performances go well, we will get a win.

"Absolutely, we can win a match. Our preparations for this game have been much better than last year. Certainly the investment from the Scottish Rugby Union's been huge.

"We've had games against Lichfield, Harlequins, Wales, and played two Rugby World Cup play-offs against Spain, so we've had a lot of games building up to this championship. All going well that'll make a difference."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Murrayfield Wanderers), Megan Gaffney (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Edinburgh University), Lisa Martin (Murrayfield Wanderers, capt), Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University), Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Sarah Law (Murrayfield Wanderers/Edinburgh University); Tracey Balmer (Worcester), Rachel Malcolm (Lichfield), Lindsey Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers), Deborah McCormack (Aylesford Bulls), Karen Dunbar (RHC Cougars), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jade Konkel (Hillhead Jordanhill).

Replacements: Lucy Park (Murrayfield Wanderers), Heather Lockhart (Hillhead Jordanhill), Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University), Sarah Bonar (Lichfield), Jemma Forsyth (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jenny Maxwell (Lichfield), Lauren Harris (Melrose), Eilidh Sinclair (Murrayfield Wanderers).