Michele Campagnaro: Exeter will miss Italy centre during Six Nations, says coach

Michele Campagnaro
Michele Campagnaro (right) scored a hat-trick in Exeter's win over Wasps in the Anglo-Welsh Cup

Exeter coach Ricky Pellow says they are disappointed to lose Italy centre Michele Campagnaro for the Six Nations.

The 23-year-old only played his first game of the season in November after a hamstring injury, but has scored six tries in his last three appearances.

"He's all action, isn't he - with his hair flowing around everywhere," skills coach Pellow told BBC Radio Devon.

"He plays with his heart on his sleeve and that shows in his carries - those players will get the crowd behind you."

Campagnaro, who has also played on the wing, was challenged by Pellow in November to replicate his international form at Sandy Park.

He has 25 caps for the Azzurri, and is one of only three Exeter players likely to be involved in the Six Nations' opening weekend.

"It is disappointing that we are going to lose him, but at the same time this is what we want from the club - we want international players to be playing here," Pellow added.

"He's been really strong - earlier on in the season he had a few injuries, but he's come back in and he's backed up performances."

