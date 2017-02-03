BBC Sport - Why do England fans sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?
Why do England fans sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?
England supporters were rumoured to have adopted Swing Low, Sweet Chariot after a group of schoolboys began singing it at Twickenham in 1988, but folk singer Joe Stead claims to have introduced the song to the rugby fraternity as early as 1960.
