BBC Sport - Why do England fans sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?

Why do England fans sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?

England supporters were rumoured to have adopted Swing Low, Sweet Chariot after a group of schoolboys began singing it at Twickenham in 1988, but folk singer Joe Stead claims to have introduced the song to the rugby fraternity as early as 1960.

READ MORE: Six Nations: England winger Anthony Watson to miss France & Wales games

Top videos

Video

Why do England fans sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?

Video

Richie McCaw's advice for Six Nations' captains

Video

Jones wants England Six Nations improvement

Video

Hughes and Pulis on Berahino ban

Video

'We deserved to win every game we've drawn'

Video

England's stellar 2016 Grand Slam

Video

Players too precious over criticism - Coleman

Video

Spurs looking for strong league finish - Eriksen

Video

Arsenal defeat 'always' in Conte's mind

Video

Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off

Video

I tried to sign Kante twice - Wenger

Video

Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired