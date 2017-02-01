BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: BBC Sport looks ahead to this year's Six Nations tournament.
Six Nations 2017: Six reasons to be excited
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Sport looks ahead to this year's Six Nations and why it could be one of the most exciting tournaments in years.
Watch Scotland v Ireland live from Murrayfield on BBC One from 2pm on Saturday 4 February
READ MORE: Six Nations 2017: Big questions before the start of the tournament
