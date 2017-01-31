Six Nations 2017: Justin Tipuric praises standard-setting Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones (left) and Justin Tipuric are team-mates with Ospreys as well as Wales

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Date: Sunday, 5 February Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

New Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will expects perfection on and off the field, according to Ospreys team-mate Justin Tipuric.

Jones leads Wales against Italy after taking over from Sam Warburton.

Flanker Tipuric, 27, revealed the 105-times capped lock is tough on any slips in players' standards.

"If someone's left a bit of litter somewhere or a coffee mug hasn't been put away, then he's setting those standards," Tipuric said.

"I've been lucky enough to work with Al at the Ospreys for a number of years now.

"He's passionate and it's all the off-field stuff you don't really see with Al.

"He's always setting standards, about being the right human being, about being tight as a team.

"If we go out for food we go as a team and it's little things like that, the one per-centers."

The change in Warburton's status has led to speculation that Tipuric, who has been in outstanding form for Ospreys, could get the nod on the openside.

Wales in the 2017 Six Nations Sunday, 5 February, 14:00 GMT, Stadio Olimpico: Italy v Wales Saturday, 11 February, 16:50 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v England Saturday, 25 February, 14:25 GMT, Murrayfield: Scotland v Wales Friday, 10 March, 20:05 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v Ireland Saturday, 18 March, 14:45 GMT, Stade d France: France v Wales

The expected absence of number eight Taulupe Faletau could mean both flankers start in Rome - with Warburton at six and Ross Moriarty taking Faletau's place,

Tipuric's back-row colleague Faletau has a fitness test on Wednesday amid major doubts over his fitness.

But Tipuric is taking nothing for granted.

"You don't know what the team is going to be and you can't look past one game," he said.

"We're lucky to be playing for Wales and no player wants to be on the bench."

Sergio Parisse (left) has made 121 appearances for Italy - including this one against Justin Tipuric and Wales in 2012

Parisse the talisman

And he expects Italy to pose a real threat, with captain and number number eight Sergio Parisse making them tick.

"He's world-class," conceded Tipuric.

"Everything revolves around him and he's such a great leader, but you don't want to jump out of the line on him and mess things up.

"We've got our eye on him but that doesn't stop us playing as a team."

And the Ospreys man said Parisse's dedication to the Italian cause sets him apart among the game's great players.

"He's got to be up there," added Tipuric.

"He could easily have finished and taken a big pay cheque somewhere, but he's stuck with his country and you can see what type of person he is.

"He cares about the country and when he plays he can do everything. He can tackle, he's a leader and that's what you look for in those superstar type players."

Interim coach Rob Howley will name his starting squad for the tournament on Thursday.