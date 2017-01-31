Six Nations 2017: Justin Tipuric praises standard-setting Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric of Wales
Alun Wyn Jones (left) and Justin Tipuric are team-mates with Ospreys as well as Wales
Six Nations: Italy v Wales
Date: Sunday, 5 February Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

New Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will expects perfection on and off the field, according to Ospreys team-mate Justin Tipuric.

Jones leads Wales against Italy after taking over from Sam Warburton.

Flanker Tipuric, 27, revealed the 105-times capped lock is tough on any slips in players' standards.

"If someone's left a bit of litter somewhere or a coffee mug hasn't been put away, then he's setting those standards," Tipuric said.

"I've been lucky enough to work with Al at the Ospreys for a number of years now.

"He's passionate and it's all the off-field stuff you don't really see with Al.

"He's always setting standards, about being the right human being, about being tight as a team.

"If we go out for food we go as a team and it's little things like that, the one per-centers."

The change in Warburton's status has led to speculation that Tipuric, who has been in outstanding form for Ospreys, could get the nod on the openside.

Wales in the 2017 Six Nations
Sunday, 5 February, 14:00 GMT, Stadio Olimpico: Italy v Wales
Saturday, 11 February, 16:50 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v England
Saturday, 25 February, 14:25 GMT, Murrayfield: Scotland v Wales
Friday, 10 March, 20:05 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v Ireland
Saturday, 18 March, 14:45 GMT, Stade d France: France v Wales

The expected absence of number eight Taulupe Faletau could mean both flankers start in Rome - with Warburton at six and Ross Moriarty taking Faletau's place,

Tipuric's back-row colleague Faletau has a fitness test on Wednesday amid major doubts over his fitness.

But Tipuric is taking nothing for granted.

"You don't know what the team is going to be and you can't look past one game," he said.

"We're lucky to be playing for Wales and no player wants to be on the bench."

Sergio Parisse tackles Justin Tipuric in the match between Wales and Italy in Cardiff in 2012
Sergio Parisse (left) has made 121 appearances for Italy - including this one against Justin Tipuric and Wales in 2012

Parisse the talisman

And he expects Italy to pose a real threat, with captain and number number eight Sergio Parisse making them tick.

"He's world-class," conceded Tipuric.

"Everything revolves around him and he's such a great leader, but you don't want to jump out of the line on him and mess things up.

"We've got our eye on him but that doesn't stop us playing as a team."

And the Ospreys man said Parisse's dedication to the Italian cause sets him apart among the game's great players.

"He's got to be up there," added Tipuric.

"He could easily have finished and taken a big pay cheque somewhere, but he's stuck with his country and you can see what type of person he is.

"He cares about the country and when he plays he can do everything. He can tackle, he's a leader and that's what you look for in those superstar type players."

Interim coach Rob Howley will name his starting squad for the tournament on Thursday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired