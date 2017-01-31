BBC Sport - Six Nations: Ireland's CJ Stander ready for 'physical battle' against Scotland
Stander ready for 'physical battle'
Irish Rugby
Ireland back-row CJ Stander is predicting a tough test in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.
The Irish are chasing a third title in four years and prop Cian Healy is confident going into the Edinburgh game.
Ireland will be without injured pair Jonathan Sexton and Peter O'Mahony while Andrew Trimble is a major injury doubt.
