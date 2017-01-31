Paul John to leave Cardiff Blues for Hong Kong
Former Wales scrum-half Paul John is to leave his role as a Cardiff Blues assistant coach to take charge of the Hong Kong Sevens team while working for the country's sports institute.
John will replace fellow Welshman Gareth Baber as Hong Kong sevens boss.
Ex-Blues assistant coach Baber has succeeded Fiji's Rio Olympics Sevens gold medal-winning boss Ben Ryan.
Ryan recently joined the Welsh Rugby Union as a consultant after working in top-flight American basketball.
John will also oversee Hong Kong's women's and junior sevens set-ups.