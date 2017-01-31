Six Nations 2017: Luke Charteris out and Faletau unlikely for Wales in Rome

By Richard Williams

BBC Wales Sport

Luke Charteris
Luke Charteris, 33, won the first of his 71 Wales caps against South Africa in 2004
Six Nations: Italy v Wales
Date: Sunday, 5 February Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales lock Luke Charteris is out of their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on Sunday as Bath team-mate Taulupe Faletau awaits a fitness test.

Faletau has been battling with a knee injury while Charteris has a fractured bone in his hand.

However, forwards coach Robin McBryde said both players are likely to be fit when Wales host England on Saturday, 11 February.

Coach Rob Howley will name his starting squad for the tournament on Thursday.

Wales in the 2017 Six Nations
Sunday, 5 February, 14:00 GMT, Stadio Olimpico: Italy v Wales
Saturday, 11 February, 16:50 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v England
Saturday, 25 February, 14:25 GMT, Murrayfield: Scotland v Wales
Friday, 10 March, 20:05 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v Ireland
Saturday, 18 March, 14:45 GMT, Stade d France: France v Wales

McBryde said: "Luke Charteris has picked up a slight fracture in his hand so he's been ruled out of this weekend, but hopefully he'll be fit for the following week."

Faletau's fitness test will take place on Wednesday with Gloucester's Ross Moriarty a stronger contender to start in the middle of the back-row if the ex-Newport Gwent Dragon is ruled out.

Scarlets' Jake Ball, Newport Gwent Dragons' Cory Hill and Ospreys' James King and uncapped Rory Thornton are in contention to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones at lock against the Azzurri.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired