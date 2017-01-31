Six Nations 2017: Luke Charteris out and Faletau unlikely for Wales in Rome

Luke Charteris, 33, won the first of his 71 Wales caps against South Africa in 2004

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Date: Sunday, 5 February Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales lock Luke Charteris is out of their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on Sunday as Bath team-mate Taulupe Faletau awaits a fitness test.

Faletau has been battling with a knee injury while Charteris has a fractured bone in his hand.

However, forwards coach Robin McBryde said both players are likely to be fit when Wales host England on Saturday, 11 February.

Coach Rob Howley will name his starting squad for the tournament on Thursday.

Wales in the 2017 Six Nations Sunday, 5 February, 14:00 GMT, Stadio Olimpico: Italy v Wales Saturday, 11 February, 16:50 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v England Saturday, 25 February, 14:25 GMT, Murrayfield: Scotland v Wales Friday, 10 March, 20:05 GMT, Principality Stadium: Wales v Ireland Saturday, 18 March, 14:45 GMT, Stade d France: France v Wales

McBryde said: "Luke Charteris has picked up a slight fracture in his hand so he's been ruled out of this weekend, but hopefully he'll be fit for the following week."

Faletau's fitness test will take place on Wednesday with Gloucester's Ross Moriarty a stronger contender to start in the middle of the back-row if the ex-Newport Gwent Dragon is ruled out.

Scarlets' Jake Ball, Newport Gwent Dragons' Cory Hill and Ospreys' James King and uncapped Rory Thornton are in contention to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones at lock against the Azzurri.

More to follow.