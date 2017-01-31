Newport Gwent Dragons: Captain Lewis Evans signs new deal

Lewis Evans played for Newport and Ebbw Vale before graduating to the Dragons

Newport Gwent Dragons captain Lewis Evans has committed to the region by signing a new contract.

Evans, 29, made his debut in 2006 and has played 195 games for the Dragons.

The back-rower is the sixth Dragons player to extend his contract alongside Hallam Amos, Rynard Landman, Brok Harris, Nic Cudd and Ed Jackson.

"It's a place I have called home for over 10 years and it looks like I'll be spending my whole career here," said Evans.