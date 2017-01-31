Newport Gwent Dragons: Captain Lewis Evans signs new deal
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Newport Gwent Dragons captain Lewis Evans has committed to the region by signing a new contract.
Evans, 29, made his debut in 2006 and has played 195 games for the Dragons.
The back-rower is the sixth Dragons player to extend his contract alongside Hallam Amos, Rynard Landman, Brok Harris, Nic Cudd and Ed Jackson.
"It's a place I have called home for over 10 years and it looks like I'll be spending my whole career here," said Evans.