Ed Slater: Leicester Tigers lock handed two-week striking ban

Ed Slater
Ed Slater can play for Leicester from 6 February, when his current ban expires.

Leicester lock Ed Slater has been banned for two weeks by an independent disciplinary panel for striking Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson.

The 28-year-old was cited following video evidence from the 43-0 European Champions Cup defeat by the Warriors.

Slater, who had already been given a two-week club ban, will be free to play again on 6 February.

His disciplinary record, guilty plea and "expression of remorse" saw the four week sanction reduced by half.

As the Tigers' second-rower would have feasibly been considered for Anglo-Welsh Cup fixtures this past weekend, he is deemed to have already served one week of the suspension.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

More from rugby:
Get Six Nations alerts direct to your phone
Six Nations fixtures and Women's Six Nations fixtures
For the latest rugby union news, follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired