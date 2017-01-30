Ed Slater: Leicester Tigers lock handed two-week striking ban
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester lock Ed Slater has been banned for two weeks by an independent disciplinary panel for striking Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson.
The 28-year-old was cited following video evidence from the 43-0 European Champions Cup defeat by the Warriors.
Slater, who had already been given a two-week club ban, will be free to play again on 6 February.
His disciplinary record, guilty plea and "expression of remorse" saw the four week sanction reduced by half.
As the Tigers' second-rower would have feasibly been considered for Anglo-Welsh Cup fixtures this past weekend, he is deemed to have already served one week of the suspension.
For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.
|More from rugby:
|Get Six Nations alerts direct to your phone
|Six Nations fixtures and Women's Six Nations fixtures
|For the latest rugby union news, follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter