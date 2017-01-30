Six Nations: England's Joe Marler fit for opener with France

Joe Marler has 46 caps for his country

Six Nations - England v France Venue: Twickenham. Date: 4 February. Kick-off: 16:50 GMT. Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live and online.

England prop Joe Marler will be available to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday after making a quick recovery from a fractured leg.

The Harlequins forward, 26, picked up the injury on 10 January and had been a doubt for the start of the Championship.

But he is now back in full training and set to start in the front row.

"Everything is on track for Joe," forwards coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio 5 live.

"To have him back fit is brilliant. He's been incredibly diligent to make sure he is in the best physical shape."

Meanwhile flanker James Haskell is also available for selection after a long-term foot problem.

Haskell played a key role in England's Grand Slam and unbeaten tour of Australia in 2016, but missed the autumn series because of the injury.

Tom Wood played on the open-side flank in Haskell's absence, and the Northampton forward is expected to retain his place against the French.

However with Chris Robshaw injured, there is a strong possibility Maro Itoje will move from the second row to the back row.

"The versatility that Maro offers is brilliant," Borthwick added.

"The way he plays, it's not about trying to change anything. It's about going on the field and bringing energy, enthusiasm and physicality."