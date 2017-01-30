Exeter Chiefs wing Matt Jess says Jack Nowell shave pact aided injury rehab

Media playback is not supported on this device Nowell loses rat-tail after pact

Exeter Chiefs wing Matt Jess says a pact with team-mate Jack Nowell, not to shave until they both returned from injury, helped him through his rehab.

The pair were sidelined in October, Nowell tearing a quad muscle and Jess with an injured toe.

While England international Nowell came back in December, Jess only returned in Exeter's Anglo-Welsh win on Saturday.

His comeback meant hair had to go, but Nowell opted to part with his signature rat-tail rather than his beard.

"It actually wasn't my idea, it was Jack's idea - people have been tweeting me saying 'hurry up and get fit because Jack's looking a bit scruffy," Jess told BBC Radio Devon.

"To be fair it's just a little thing that got us through the rehab - because it's a long old injury you need something like that to perk you up a little bit, and as a goal as well."