BBC Sport - Jack Nowell: England wing has rat-tail cut by Henry Slade after pact
Nowell loses rat-tail after pact
- From the section Rugby Union
England wing Jack Nowell has his rat-tail cut by Exeter team-mate Henry Slade following a pact with another of his Chiefs' team-mates, Matt Jess.
Nowell and Jess both said they would shave their beards once they had recovered from their long-term injuries, but Nowell chose an alternative lock of hair to lose.
