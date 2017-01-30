Scotland centre Alex Dunbar extends stay with Glasgow Warriors

Alex Dunbar has won 19 Scotland caps to date

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors that will extend his stay at the Pro12 club to a decade.

The two-year deal keeps the 26-year-old at Scotstoun until May 2019 at least.

Dunbar, who made his Warriors debut against Ulster in late 2009, is part of the Scotland squad for the upcoming Six Nations, and is the latest player to commit his future to the club.

"It was an easy decision when it came around," said Dunbar.

"Glasgow Warriors is a great club and I'm really enjoying my rugby just now."

Scotland internationals Stuart Hogg, Henry Pyrgos, Adam Ashe, Tim Swinson and Tommy Seymour, along with USA international Greg Peterson have all signed new contracts with Warriors.

Dunbar added: "A lot of the senior boys and a lot of the internationalists are staying and obviously with Dave Rennie coming in and Jason (O'Halloran) and Jonathan (Humphreys) coming across the boys are really excited about building towards next year."

Warriors have a European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens to look forward to this season and are currently sitting fourth in the Pro12 table.

Dunbar has played an integral part of the Glasgow Warriors squad this season, scoring crucial tries in the wins away at Racing 92 and Edinburgh. And he will be hoping to add to his 19 international caps when Scotland get their Six Nations campaign under way this Saturday against Ireland at Murrayfield.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: "It's great news that Alex will be staying in Glasgow for at least another two years.

"He has worked hard to improve his game - and has come back from some untimely injuries - to become an important player for the club."