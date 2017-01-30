Alapati Leiua: Wasps centre to join Bristol for next season

Alapati Leiua
Alapati Leiua has scored five tries in his 30 Wasps appearances

Bristol Rugby have signed Wasps' Samoa international centre Alapati Leiua in a deal to start from next season.

Leiua has played 30 games for Wasps since joining them from Super Rugby side Hurricanes in April 2014.

The 28-year-old, who can also play on the wing, has scored two tries in 11 Test appearances for Samoa.

"He's a robust midfielder who can play in a number of positions in the backline," Bristol head coach Mark Tainton told the club website.

"Alapati was a standout performer for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby and made a similar impact in his first season with Wasps - he will be a fantastic addition to the Bristol Rugby squad."

Bristol are currently bottom of the Premiership table, one point behind 11th-placed Worcester with nine games left to play this season.

