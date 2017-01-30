Six Nations 2017: Wales' Taulupe Faletau faces Italy fitness test

Taulupe Faletau made his 62nd appearance for Wales in the win over South Africa in November 2016

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Date: Sunday, 5 February Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau faces a fitness test on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations opener against Italy on Sunday, 5 February.

The 26-year-old Bath back-rower has not played since Christmas Eve after suffering a knee injury.

Faletau made only one replacement appearance for Wales in November.

"We're very hopeful he'll be fit for Sunday, but if not fit we'll have somebody else be keen and ready to go," said defence coach Shaun Edwards.

"If not [fit to face Italy], hopefully he'll be fit for England (on Saturday 11 February).

"You want your best players fit and ready, and we all saw what a fantastic impact he had in the South Africa game when he came off the bench."

Faletau's lack of recent game-time increases the chances of Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty forming the starting back-row in Rome.

Asked if it would be less likely Faletau would start because of his injury, Edwards said: "It's up to [head coach] Rob [Howley] to decide, but my thought would be yes, probably it is.

"His impact off the bench was absolutely phenomenal against South Africa."

Uncapped Dragons' wing Ashton Hewitt has yet to train with Howley's squad because of concussion checks.

Wales are due to name their team on Thursday 2 February.