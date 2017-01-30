Six Nations 2017: Wales urged to pick Davies at fly-half

Dan Biggar (L) has started 44 times for Wales in 51 Tests while Sam Davies' three caps have been won off the bench

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Date: Sunday, 5 February Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Sam Davies should start at fly-half in Wales' Six Nations opener against Italy, according to former captain Jonathan Davies.

He told Scrum V Wales should give Davies' attacking abilities preference over fellow Osprey Dan Biggar at 10.

Davies said: "I would start with Sam Davies. You know what Biggar does and if it's a problem you put him on."

"It's all about creating opportunities and taking opportunities and that's the problem we've had," he said.

Davies thinks his namesake can help Wales' attackers to thrive.

"We haven't created anything. We don't score a lot of tries," he explained.

"And I think the problem we have is in our selection of midfield - are we creating enough or not?"

While Biggar, 27, could find himself out of the 10 jersey, Davies would be tempted to pick him at centre.

Wales coach Rob Howley has three regular specialists to choose from in Jamie Roberts, Jonathan Davies and Scott Williams.

"I might be tempted to play Biggar at 12 because he's got the distribution skills, he's got the kicking skills," said Davies.

"Get your three-quarter line going - and I think he's the best one in Wales.

"Biggar's a fine player. But if we are going to change genuinely and score 35 points a game, I think it starts with Sam Davies."

George North heads for the line against Italy in the 2016 Six Nations

North must 'step up'

Davies also says wing George North must "step up" after not performing well "in the last couple of seasons".

Since bursting onto the international scene in 2010 as an 18-year-old, North has made 68 Test appearances, including a three-Test starring role for the British and Irish Lions as they beat Australia in 2013.

Northampton's North, now 24, has scored 29 international tries, 27 of them for Wales.

"George North has got to step up," Davies told Scrum V.

"We all recognise what a great player he has been for Wales, but in the last couple of seasons he hasn't performed.

"He needs to be on the stand-off or the centres' shoulder all the time (and they need to be) giving him the ball as much as they possibly can."