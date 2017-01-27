Ospreys facing uncertainty over European quarter-final venue

The Liberty Stadium could be double-booked for Ospreys' European quarter final

Ospreys may be forced to take their home European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Stade Francais to an alternative venue.

The region are due to face the French club on Sunday 2 April at 17.45 GMT.

But that kick-off time could clash with Swansea City's Premier League match with Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans match is due to take place on Saturday 1 April but could be moved to Sunday by broadcasters.

That would force Ospreys, who qualified as top seeds for the knock-out stages of Europe's second tier competition, to stage the game elsewhere.

Tournament organisers, European Professional Club Rugby, have confirmed the dates and times of all eight quarter-finals in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Cardiff Blues will face Gloucester at Kingsholm, also in the Challenge Cup, on Saturday 1 April at 20.05 GMT.

Ospreys have already started looking at contingency plans away from the Liberty Stadium in case of a clash.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium and the Cardiff City Stadium are both being considered, though Ospreys are understood to be reluctant to move the potentially lucrative match to the closer venue of Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

A decision on whether Swansea City's fixture against Middlesbrough will be televised live has yet to be made and could be as late as 27 February.

Swansea City also face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday 4 April at 19.45 GMT.

The Ospreys have to also gain special permission from Swansea City's board to stage a match if it falls within a 72-hour window of a home Swans fixture. The Ospreys have never been denied permission before.