European Rugby Challenge Cup: Edinburgh move La Rochelle tie to Murrayfield

Edinburgh will hope the fans turn out in numbers for the visit of the Top 14 side

Edinburgh's European Rugby Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against La Rochelle will take place at Murrayfield Stadium, the Pro12 club have confirmed.

The Scots recently switched to play the bulk of their home matches at Myreside but with the option to move bigger games to the sport's national stadium.

The French outfit will visit on Friday, 31 March, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

"La Rochelle have proven their worth in the Top 14 and Europe this season," said Edinburgh coach Duncan Hodge.

"We are fully aware of the challenge they'll pose on their trip to BT Murrayfield.

"However, we're on our home patch and that's a huge boost for the team.

"We're hoping for a big crowd to come along to BT Murrayfield and help make this a great occasion for the side by getting behind the team and creating an intimidating atmosphere for the visitors.

"It's been a good European campaign for us thus far, but the hard work has only just started and we know cup knockout stages are a different beast."

Edinburgh secured a home European Challenge Cup quarter-final with a 49-3 victory over Timisoara Saracens, their first game at Myreside - their home for the second half of the season.

Edinburgh have been playing at Murrayfield since 2004, with room for 67,500 spectators at the national stadium.