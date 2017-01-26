Women's Six Nations: Five uncapped players in Ireland squad

Ulster prop Ilse Van Staden will hope to win a first Ireland cap in the Six Nations

Ireland have included five uncapped players in their squad for the Women's Six Nations.

Ulster pair Ilse Van Staden and Jemma Jackson come into the panel along with Leinster scrum-half Ailsa Hughes.

Munster wing Eimear Considine and Connacht prop Ciara O'Connor also get the chance to make a first senior international appearance.

Ireland start against Scotland in Glasgow on 3 February before a meeting with Italy in L'Aquila nine days later.

Donnybrook hosts the game against France on 26 February and then the Irish take on Wales in Cardiff on 11 March.

England clash on St Patrick's Day

Ireland will finish their championship at home against England on 17 March.

"While we had some tough games in November, the experience the players gained in those matches will stand to them as we head into the Six Nations Championship," said Ireland head coach Tom Tierney.

"There is a good blend of youth and experience in the squad, and having had weekly camps since Christmas, we've been working hard getting our structures in place and making sure everyone knows their job.

"The fact that all of our games will be broadcast this season adds an additional element of excitement to the campaign so everyone is looking forward to it all getting underway."

Ireland squad:

Forwards: Elaine Anthony (Highfield/Munster), Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster), Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster), Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht), Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster), Heather O'Brien (Highfield/Munster), Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians/Connacht), Ruth O'Reilly (Galwegians/Connacht), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Ilse Van Staden (Cooke/Ulster)

Backs: Niamh Briggs (capt,UL Bohemians/Munster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster), Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Mary Healy (Galwegians/Connacht), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Jemma Jackson (Cooke/Ulster), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians/Munster), Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Ayslesford Bulls), Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)