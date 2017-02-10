Six Nations heavy artillery: Picamoles, Hughes, Furlong, O'Brien, Te'o, Roberts

Would you fancy tackling Louis Picamoles, Nathan Hughes or Tadhg Furlong?

These are the players who punch holes in defences no matter how solid they are.

They are the big men who carry hard into the guts of the opposition, the powerhouses who make metres virtually every time they carry the ball, the forces of nature who burst through flailing limbs as though they were dried twigs.

Jerry has picked his Six Nations heavy artillery top six - but do you agree? Join the debate below, and use our interactive tool to rank Jerry's selection yourself.

The slab-thighed France number eight has a long-standing reputation for being an incredibly destructive runner, and he demonstrated that once more at the weekend.

Despite standing 6ft 4in he has a low centre of gravity and uses that, combined with impeccable timing and excellent balance, to power through the most tightly packed opposition defences.

Though he was on the losing team against England, he was my man of the week, with 16 carries, 131 metres made, two clean breaks and seven defenders beaten, and is the number one pick overall when it comes to asking someone to make the hard yards. Tres bon, Louis, tres bon.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Louis Picamoles in action fro France

In the enforced absence through injury of defence-demolishing England number eight Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes has big shoes to fill and, judging by his performance at the weekend, the 17st 4lb Wasps behemoth is up to the task.

He is less nuggety and carries slightly wider than Vunipola but is always eager to get that ball in his hands - he made a team high 15 carries against France - and take on players. He loves the contact.

On one of his 15 carries against France on Saturday, he ran full tilt at captain Guilhem Guirado and sat him down on his backside - and not many do that to the ferociously competitive hooker.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Nathan Hughes in action for England

We're getting hefty now and, after two number eights, my choice for number three is rumbustious Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong. At knocking on 19 stone he's got plenty of power and he runs around at a fair old clip as well.

The 24-year-old is a baby in prop terms, both in age and experience - he has only started five Tests - but he has done so well he'd be my starting prop for the Lions this summer if he keeps playing as he has.

He's very good at hitting into defenders, pumping his legs and maintaining a good body position, which allows him to keep going forward while allowing time for support to get with him. He has not yet had time to make his mark on the Six Nations - don't worry, he will - but anyone who saw him swat aside three New Zealand forwards in one run in the autumn knows this man is a monster with ball in hand.

As befits someone who bought a tractor with his first big rugby pay cheque, Sean O'Brien progresses true "farm strength" and is an out-and-out bruising runner.

Nicknamed the 'Tullow Tank' for good reason, he will trample all over you if you don't get the tackle technically correct.

Now aged 29, he has struggled with hamstring injuries but looks somewhere near back to his best and made two clean breaks against Scotland. The first one saw Stuart Hogg attempt the tackle, but he was too low and square into O'Brien and the Ireland flanker just brushed him aside, all from a standing start.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Sean O'Brien in action for Ireland

England's Ben Te'o is going to have a big impact every time he gets on the field - as befits someone who used to play in Australia's NRL, he's not afraid to carry the ball hard into traffic.

At 6ft 2in and not far off 17 stone he's a three-quarter wrecking ball and one we will see more of as the Six Nations progresses, because he gives England a different option in midfield to the footballing combination of George Ford and Owen Farrell.

He came off the bench with just over 10 minutes remaining in the win over France and soon scored the winning try, his powerful charge an indication of what lies ahead.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Ben Te'o in action for England

From a man whose best may lie in the future to one who, at the age of 30, may find his previous feats tough to match.

That is not to write off the blockbusting Wales centre, the doctor hewn from granite who has been smashing it up the middle for Wales for nigh on a decade. But the 6ft 4in centre has been dropped to the bench for the past two Tests as Scott Williams has taken the 12 shirt, something that was unthinkable a year or two ago.

Jutting of jaw and never happier than when taking crash ball on a hard line into the heart of the opposition midfield, Roberts has been hammering away at the coalface for Wales - gouging out yards of hard-earned front foot ball - for 90 caps, and although he may have slipped down the heavy artillery rankings this season, I would not be at all surprised to see him make England suffer on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jamie Roberts - Six Nations Heavy Artillery

What? No Mathieu Bastareaud (although he can't get into the French team)? No Ross Moriarty? No Taulupe Faletau? No Cian Healy? No Kyle Sinckler (give it a few weeks...)? Let us know who else Jerry should have included and join the debate below!