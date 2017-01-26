Biyi Alo: Worcester Warriors prop signs permanent deal

Biyi Alo was originally signed as injury cover for Gareth Milasinovich

Prop Biyi Alo has signed a permanent contract with Worcester Warriors.

The 22-year-old joined in June from Saracens as injury dispensation cover and has made nine appearances, with his first Premiership start coming against Harlequins on New Year's Day.

"He has taken his opportunities within the European Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup and that has seen him rewarded," said head coach Carl Hogg.

"He is a fine scrummager and gives us front-foot ball with his big frame."

Alo came through the ranks at Sarries and made his Premiership debut against Harlequins at Wembley in 2015.